Construction season begins in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake announced six major projects to take place this construction season

The start of summer means a number of things; warmer weather, vacations, rodeo.

A truth for Canadian across the country is the summer months also means construction, and Sylvan Lake is no exception.

The Town has a total of six major projects scheduled for 2019 starting this summer.

“Core infrastructure is an ongoing priority of ours – both replacement of old and outdated, as well as new infrastructure to meet our community’s growing needs,” a press release from the Town states.

Included in the list of projects are the upgrades to the Hwy. 20 and Erickson Drive intersection as well as construction of the new water reservoir and pump station.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake Council reallocates over $1 million for intersection upgrades

Sylvan Lake breaks ground on new water reservoir project

The 50 Avenue redevelopment is currently in progress with Phase One – which runs along 50 Avenue from 33 Street to 38 Street. There are three phases involved in this redevelopment, and is planned to continue over the next six years.

Modernization for 53 Street and the Cottage area is also in store. The Town states these projects will focus on “address underground infrastructure needs, while enhancing above-ground infrastructure.”

The Town is also working with Alberta Transportation to address issues with the roundabout at Hwy. 20 and 11A.

To extend the lifespan of asphalt used to construct the roundabout, improvements will me made to the drainage in the centre of the traffic circle.

“Once the centre island improvements are completed, Alberta Transportation can move forward repairing the asphalt within the roundabout.”

Finally the Town is also in the beginning phases to make improvements to the intersection at Hwy. 20 and Memorial Trail.

Sylvan Lake is working on a design for the road way which will improve traffic safety and turning options, according to the press release.

“Construction is targeted for 2020-2021, with a design budget of $120,000; the final design will determine the construction budget.”

More information about the major project planned for the town can be found online at www.sylvanlake.ca/TownProjects

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake switching to monthly meter readings

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake switching to monthly meter readings

Starting in August the Town will eliminate estimates and actual meter reads will be done monthly

ASFA announces fire engine donation in Lacombe

Aerial Apparatus being sent to Paraguay

Movies at the Beach ready to premiere in Sylvan Lake

Movies at the Beach will run every Thursday, July 11-Aug.29, in Centennial Park at dusk

Sylvan Lake author releases debut novel

Kenneth Walsh released Breaking Jane in May and is hard at work on his sophomore piece

Benalto Fair and Stampede returns for 102nd year

The four-day event will run from July 4-7 at the Benalto Exhibition Grounds

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

CP Rail officially renames signs from “Hobbema” to “Maskwacis”

Change acknowledges true history of territory

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

‘Naive’ of Canada to believe Trump pushed Xi on Kovrig, Spavor: China

China believes Canada is solely responsible for the degeneration of relations between the two countries

Suspects wanted in Maskwacis shooting

RCMP need help to ID suspects, victim in stable condition

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Most Read