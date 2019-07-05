Construction season begins in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake announced six major projects to take place this construction season

The start of summer means a number of things; warmer weather, vacations, rodeo.

A truth for Canadian across the country is the summer months also means construction, and Sylvan Lake is no exception.

The Town has a total of six major projects scheduled for 2019 starting this summer.

“Core infrastructure is an ongoing priority of ours – both replacement of old and outdated, as well as new infrastructure to meet our community’s growing needs,” a press release from the Town states.

Included in the list of projects are the upgrades to the Hwy. 20 and Erickson Drive intersection as well as construction of the new water reservoir and pump station.

The 50 Avenue redevelopment is currently in progress with Phase One – which runs along 50 Avenue from 33 Street to 38 Street. There are three phases involved in this redevelopment, and is planned to continue over the next six years.

Modernization for 53 Street and the Cottage area is also in store. The Town states these projects will focus on “address underground infrastructure needs, while enhancing above-ground infrastructure.”

The Town is also working with Alberta Transportation to address issues with the roundabout at Hwy. 20 and 11A.

To extend the lifespan of asphalt used to construct the roundabout, improvements will me made to the drainage in the centre of the traffic circle.

“Once the centre island improvements are completed, Alberta Transportation can move forward repairing the asphalt within the roundabout.”

Finally the Town is also in the beginning phases to make improvements to the intersection at Hwy. 20 and Memorial Trail.

Sylvan Lake is working on a design for the road way which will improve traffic safety and turning options, according to the press release.

“Construction is targeted for 2020-2021, with a design budget of $120,000; the final design will determine the construction budget.”

More information about the major project planned for the town can be found online at www.sylvanlake.ca/TownProjects

