This skunk was brought in to the Medicine River Wildlife Centre with a plastic disposable drink container around its abraded neck. (Contributed photo).

Contact Medicine River Wildlife Centre if you see any dens, nests, baby birds

Centre expected to be short staffed this summer due to COVID-19

Central Alberta’s Medicine River Wildlife Centre is trying to foster as many orphans as soon as possible this spring.

That’s because the centre will be short staffed this summer due to the ongoing pandemic.

If anyone finds a nest of any species is asked to contact the wildlife centre.

“If you know of babies of any size and shape, please let us know,” Medicine River Wildlife Centre said.

“We usually foster, to wild families, the following species of birds: red-tailed hawk, swainson’s hawk, great horned owl, great gray owl, American robin, blue jay, black-billed magpie, mountain bluebird, tree swallow, eastern phoebe, house wren, house finch, house sparrow, Canada goose and any and all ducklings.”

Mammals that the centre fosters are jackrabbits, snowshoe hare, coyote, red fox, white-tailed and mule deer and moose.

“But we never know what may come into the centre. We may have to foster something like a killdeer or least weasel.”

If central Albertans come across any dens, nests or baby birds, they’re asked to reach out at judy.boyd@shaw.ca.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Coronavirus

Most Read