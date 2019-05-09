Controversial environment-review bill faces major changes in Senate as clock ticks

There are just five sitting weeks left for the Senate to pass the bill

Pro-pipline supporters rally outside a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources regarding Bill C-69 in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Canadian senators are trying to make more than 100 amendments to the government’s environmental assessment bill that overhauls how major energy and transportation projects are reviewed.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian senators are trying to make more than 100 amendments to the government’s environmental-assessment bill that overhauls how major energy and transportation projects are reviewed.

The Liberals want Bill C-69 to fulfil a 2015 election promise to update a review process they say has meant more work for lawyers than for energy workers.

READ MORE: Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Provincial premiers, energy-industry leaders and the federal Conservatives all accuse the government of making a troubled process even more political.

Last week Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is risking national unity over the bill.

Conservative and independent senators have introduced dozens of amendments, proposing to put some limits on who can be heard during a review and trying to limit the cabinet’s power to interfere with the process.

There are just five sitting weeks left for the Senate to pass the bill so the House of Commons can consider the amendments, and during a three-hour meeting this morning, the committee made it through just 20 pages of the 392-page bill.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hundreds of Canadians to receive postcards detailing Second World War link

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake family deals with theft while overcoming destruction of home

“These people are not human…” said Tracy Skinner

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Yettis stay dominate at home

The Yettis buried the Strathmore Venom 29-2 at the NexSource Centre on May 5

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA brings experience to new role as Minister of Agriculture

MLA Devin Dreeshen was named the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry on April 30

Food Truck Thursday returning to Sylvan Lake

The weekly event will run May 16 to Sept. 5 at 50A Ave., between 50 Street and 50A Street

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers crumble against Olds

The Buccs fell 11-5 to the Olds Stingers on May 5 at the NexSource Centre

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

Man charged in fatal Calgary swarming facing prospect of life in prison

Nathan Gervais now faces an automatic life sentence

Hold your horses: Alberta court to review disqualification in Canadian Derby

Queen’s Bench Justice June Ross is to look at the results of the Aug. 19, 2017, race at Northland’s Park

Construction accident in Alberta’s energy sector kills two workers

RCMP and the provincial Occupational Health and Safety Department are investigating

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Most Read