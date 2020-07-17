Corey Hurren, who is accused of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is expected to have his bail hearing postponed on July 17, 2020. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Corey Hurren, accused in Rideau Hall gate-crashing, due for court hearing in Ottawa

Man faces 21 charges

OTTAWA — A man accused of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and carrying guns illegally on the grounds of Rideau Hall is expected to have his bail hearing postponed later today.

Corey Hurren’s case is due in court this morning but it is now expected the hearing will be brief, just to set a new date.

Hurren has been in custody in Ottawa since July 2, when police say they arrested him after he crashed a truck through the gates of the property where Trudeau, his family and the Governor General live.

None of them was on the grounds at the time.

Hurren, a Manitoba reservist and sausage-maker, faces 21 charges related to the weapons he was allegedly carrying and one of uttering threats against Trudeau.

Before the incident, he had posted online about the financial and other stresses he was under because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

Justin Trudeau

