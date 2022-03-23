Coronation lay multiple charges stemming from multiple investigations against suspect

The members of the Coronation RCMP have laid multiple charges against a Sedgewick resident stemming from two separate investigations.

In the first investigation, Coronation RCMP members received a report that a stolen vehicle was seen leaving Coronation.

Members attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the vehicle fled and the member didn’t pursue.

However, after conducting an investigation the suspects identified, warrants for their arrest were issued and the suspects were located and arrested without incident.

Coronation RCMP have charged Danielle Nelson, 39, of Sedgewick with possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to stop for a peace officer, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Dallas Vaudrin, 43, of Killam was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to stop for a peace officer, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Both were released prior to next court appearances in Coronation, April 8 for Nelson and May 13 for Vaudrin.

A second investigation was initiated on Feb. 27 when the Coronation RCMP received a report of a stolen iPhone from the Town of Killam that was being tracked to a residence in Coronation.

Members initiated a request for a search warrant, and on receipt attended the residence and located the stolen phone, taking two suspects into custody.

Nelson was located in the home, and charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

In addition, Kenneth Staudt, 32, of Claresholm was charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Both were released from custody with an appearance date set for April 8 at Coronation Provincial Court.

“In a small communities the problems associated with property related crimes are amplified,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, a central Alberta RCMP media relations officer.

“Based on the Find my iPhone feature and constant contact with the complainant Coronation RCMP were able to track the cell phone from Killam Alberta to a residence in Coronation.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity or property crime by contacting their local RCMP detachment.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.p3tips.com, or via the p3tips mobile app available at the Google and Apple stores.

