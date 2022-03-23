Coronation RCMP charge three with possession of stolen property

With recent property crime in the County of Paintearth, residents have been on guard for suspicious vehicles.

One such suspicious vehicle was reported to the Coronation RCMP on March 1 which led to the subsequent arrest of three suspects.

The vehicle had been parked in the ditch and three people had exited, attempting to leave the area on foot.

Observed by community members at a distance, the individuals were intercepted by RCMP members once they arrived on scene and determined that the abandoned vehicle had been been stolen from the Lacombe area two days prior.

David Glasier, 42, of Coronation has been charged with:

-Failing to comply with house arrest (x5)

-Possession of Stolen property over $5,000

Glasier has been remanded in custody until his March 22 hearing at Red Deer Provincial Court.

David Timm, 33, of Edmonton has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, and has been released from custody, pending his next hearing on April 8 at Coronation Provincial Court.

Amanda Metro, 35, of Red Deer has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, and was also released from custody until her next court appearance on April 8.

Anyone with information related to crime in the community are encouraged to contact your local RCMP detachment.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the p3tips app available on the Google or Apple mobile stores.

