The Coronation RCMP detachment is investigating a collision near Halkirk which occurred Aug. 28. An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Coronation RCMP investigate collision near Halkirk

Alcohol believed to be a factor

Coronation RCMP officers are investigating a single-vehicle motor vehicle collision that occurred in the late evening hours of Aug. 28 west of Halkirk.

Officers were called to the scene of the collision a little after 10 p.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle had gone through a stop sign at the intersection of Range Road 161 and Highway 12, ultimately rolling.

Motorists were advised to remain away from the area while officers investigated and the scene was cleared.

According to RCMP Media Relations, a 58-year-old male from Castor, believed to be in serious condition, was taken to hospital for assessment; injuries were not as severe as initially presented.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing, but RCMP Media Relations confirms that “alcohol is believed to be a factor.

RCMP officers began clearing the scene and traffic resumed flowing normally around 11 p.m.

