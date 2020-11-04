Coronation RCMP investigate fatal collision near Castor on Hwy. 36

The 73-year-old male driver of the truck from Edmonton was pronounced deceased on scene

On Nov. 3rd, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Coronation RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover just south of Castor on Hwy. 36 near Hwy. 12.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a truck was travelling northbound on Hwy. 36 when a rollover occurred into a ditch. The 73-year-old male driver of the truck from Edmonton was pronounced deceased on scene. An adult male passenger was taken via EMS to hospital with minor injuries.

Coronation RCMP continue to investigate. No further updates are anticipated and the name of the deceased will not be released.

