Coronation RCMP make arrest in church arson

The Coronation RCMP has made an arrest in the Coronation E-Free Church arson. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The Coronation RCMP has officially announced an arrest in relation to the Coronation E-Free Church fire which occurred on Sept. 5.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Coronation and Consort RCMP officers responded to a 911 complaint of a structure fire at the Evangelical Free Church.

Witnesses described a male who had attended the church earlier in the day with a gasoline container, then returned around noon before quickly leaving again shortly before the fire was called in. The witnesses were also able to provide video evidence.

Following an investigation, Nickolas Guy Fortier, 23, of Coronation has been charged with arson and mischief over $5,000 related to this crime.

Fortier was released on an Undertaking with Conditions following his arrest, with his next court date scheduled for Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. in the Alberta Court of Justice in Coronation.

The Coronation RCMP detachment is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, or other security video or dashcam footage, contact the detachment at 403-578-3666.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips App available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

