COVID-19 cases double in Red Deer, compared to last week

The first update of 2022 is not good news

COVID cases have doubled in Red Deer from the government estimates provided last week.

As of Tuesday — the first COVID update of the New Year — Red Deer had 460 active cases of COVID-19, compared to the 198 cases reported last Wednesday.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, the number of people who have died due to implications of COVID-19 in Red Deer remains at 84.

One more death was reported in Central zone, bringing the death toll to 417 deaths to date.

In Alberta, 3,013 new cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, raising the active case numbers in the province to 34,276. Of these, 436 people were hospitalized in Alberta, with 61 in intensive care.

The government also provided a breakdown: On Dec. 29, there were 4,172 new cases in the province. On Dec. 30, there were 4,614 new cases, on Dec. 31 there were 4,570 new cases, on Jan. 1, 3,323, and on Jan. 2, 2,059 new cases were reported in Alberta.

In Central zone, there were 1,602 active COVID cases on Tuesday, with 71 people in hospital and five in intensive care.

Stettler County had 34 active cases, Clearwater County had 44, Mountain View County had 67, Red Deer County had 84, the City of Lacombe had 82, Lacombe County had 56, Olds had 41 and Sylvan Lake had 54.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 216 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had 33 and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had 21.

The City of Camrose had 95, Kneehill County had 32, Camrose County has 13 and Drumheller had 100.

