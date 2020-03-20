Coronavirus (COVID-19) update for Blackfalds residents

Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of the public and our employees

The Town of Blackfalds would like to continue to assure residents that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still low in Alberta.

The Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of the public and our employees. We therefore will continue to maintain most essential services that our residents rely on. Please note the following updates to services:

Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, the solid waste management contractor for the Town of Blackfalds will pick up waste and recycling bins by making one pass to pick up totes and will not be separating the materials. This means that you may dispose of your recycling into your waste bin, but please do not use your blue bin for waste to avoid contamination once normal pick up resumes.

The Transfer Station will remain open and operate as usual.

The Bark Park remains open. Currently there is no evidence that companion animals transmit the virus to humans.

Addition of online Business Resource Centre – a one-stop location to assist businesses.

Please continue to follow the guidelines as laid out by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the Province of Alberta. Keep yourself informed by keeping up to date from other credible sources, such as Health Canada and the World Health Organization.

Effective March 21, the United States and Canada are temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders for 30 days. For more info, visit the Canada Border Services Agency website.

If you are feeling unwell, start experiencing a fever or cough, even if it is mild, please:

Self-isolate yourself immediately and call 8-1-1.

Do not go to emergency, medical clinic or your doctor’s office.

Health Link officials at 8-1-1 will arrange testing.

AHS has recommended that any public gatherings exceeding 50 should be cancelled. We are therefore postponing/cancelling the following:

Regular Council Meeting – Civic Centre – March 24 at 7:00 pm: Closed to the public. Live Stream available

Parent Link Farewell – Community Centre – March 25 at 9:30 am: Cancelled

Spring Market – Abbey Centre -March 28 at 10:00 am: Re-scheduled to May 24

Family Easter Event – Abbey Centre – April 4: Cancelled

Ground-breaking/Raise the Rink – Multi-Plex Arena – April 4 at 4:30 pm /5:30 pm: Postponed

All programs are cancelled.

Our Abbey Centre Fitness Programmer Julia will be providing everyone with daily workouts to do at home while the Abbey Centre is closed. Please check the Fitness Centre page for daily updates.

-Submitted by the Town of Blackfalds

Coronavirus