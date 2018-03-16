Council reallocates funds to purchase portable amphitheatre

$100,000 entrusted from Heart of Town Association will be used for the purchase

Sylvan Lake will be purchasing a portable amphitheatre using funds entrusted to the Town from the Heart of Town Association (HOTA).

When the HOTA dissolved in 2010, the organization resolved to give the Town $100,000 to build a band shell within the Business Revitalization Zone or an area like the Sylvan Lake Park Pier.

While the reallocation of the funds to purchase a portable band shell rather than building one could encounter legal impact, Ron Lebsack, director of community service, believes it wouldn’t be a successful claim in court.

“We believe that using the money to purchase a portable band shell is still within the parameters set by the HOTA,” Lebsack said.

The Sylvan Lake Cultural Master Plan, which was adopted in 2017, looked at the feasibility of a band shell in the downtown area and found a portable amphitheater would be more suitable.

Seven of the original eight members of the HOTA agreed and signed a statement to redirect the funds to purchase a portable amphitheater complete with sound and lighting.

According to the Town’s budget for 2018, $300,000 has been allocated for “or the purchase of the stage, signage/decaling on the stage trailer, garage build for winter storage, and any accessories.”

“I am very excited about this. It has been a long time coming,” said Coun. Graham Parsons, with the sentiment reflected by Mayor Sean McIntyre.

It is expected the portable amphitheatre will last 20-30, and the budget moving forward will include funds for upkeep and maintenance of the band shell.

Council and town staff say the purchase of the portable amphitheatre will enhance the downtown and lakeside area of Sylvan Lake.

A band shell will provide “cultural and recreation activities” for Sylvan Lake, which Town staff says will “support a high quality of life” for years to come.

“This will have an enduring impact of Sylvan Lake and our downtown,” said Mayor McIntyre. “It will be very beneficial for the downtown area.”

When not in use, and during the winter months, the stag set up will be stored in a garage which will be build big enough that any maintenance that need to be done can be done there.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
