The Village of Halkirk is headed for another byelection. Village of Halkirk at sunset, May 25, 2022. (Kevin Sabo/Stettler Independent)

The Village of Halkirk is headed for another byelection. Village of Halkirk at sunset, May 25, 2022. (Kevin Sabo/Stettler Independent)

Council resigns, Halkirk headed to Byelection

‘The appointment of an official administrator is an extraordinary, temporary measure’: Johnston

The Village of Halkirk will be heading into a byelection to find a new municipal council.

Alberta Municipal Affairs confirmed via an email statement on Aug. 30 that all three councillors in the village have resigned their seats.

With the resignations, Municipal Affairs is “moving swiftly to put in place an Official Administrator,” according to Scott Johnston, Municipal Affairs Press Secretary.

“The ministry has been in contact with the village’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), who will work with the appointed official administrator to ensure the village continues to provide services to village residents and meet its operational requirements,” said Johnston.

Until an administrator is in place, nothing that requires an elected official signature or a council decision can move forward and will be deferred.

“The appointment of an official administrator is an extraordinary, temporary measure that is used by the Minister of Municipal Affairs to support good governance within Alberta’s municipalities,” said Johnston.

“The village’s CAO continues to have the authorities previously delegated to her by council for operational purposes.”

Johnston concludes the statement noting that Municipal Affairs will continue monitoring the situation.

News

Previous story
Grand opening planned for Lacombe County’s Burns Nature Park
Next story
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister’s emissions cap comments

Just Posted

Members of the BPSA believe in being good role models, community service and promoting leadership. (photo courtesy of Michelle Frisky)
Sylvan Lake Baden Powell Association is looking for members and leaders

Brad and Andrea Bromley are saying goodbye to Sobeys after owning it for eight years. From the left Maddy Bromley, Brad Bromley, Andrea Bromley and Alana Bromley. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Sylvan Lake Sobeys owners say goodbye to business after eight years

Bridgette Nielsen and Camille Nielsen competed on teams at Nationals for Women’s Box Lacrosse in Regina. Bridgette competed on the U22 team which one gold and Camille competed on the U17 team which won bronze.
Sylvan Lake sisters bring home national lacrosse medals

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen and Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange spoke to a crowd of approximately 100 people during the Town Hall in Sylvan Lake on Aug. 25. (photo courtesy of the Devin Dreeshen Facebook Page)
Central Alberta ministers questioned at Sylvan Lake town hall