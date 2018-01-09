Council supports Team Canada at recent meeting

Mayor and Council wore Team Canada jerseys in support of Tyler Steenbergen

Sylvan Lake Town Council wore Team Canada jerseys to the Jan. 6 meeting to support Team Canada and Sylvan Lake local Tyler Steenbergen.

Team Canada won the game over Sweden 3-1 and came home with the gold medal last Friday in the World Juniors tournament.

Steenbergen got the final goal of the game, which secured Team Canada’s win and goal medal.

“We are proud of him,” said Mayor Sean McIntyre at the beginning of the council meeting.

In the games leading up to the final match, Steenbergen was not used as much as some of the other players, but the Team Canada Coach, Dominique Ducharme, reported took a chance on him and played Steenbergen more in the final game.

A chance which paid off as Steenbergen deftly deflected the puck into the net for the goal which secured the win for Team Canada.

The forward currently plays in the WHL with the Swift Current Broncos.

Steenbergen is one of seven players from Alberta chosen to play for Team Canada. The others include: Dillon Dube (Cochrane), Sam Steel (Sherwood Park), Jake Bean (Calgary), Cale Makar (Calgary), Kale Clague (Lloydminster), Carter Hart (Sherwood Park).



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

