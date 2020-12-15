County of Wetaskiwin awarded $1.3 Million in Municipal Stimulus Funding

This funding will go towards new infrastructure in the County.

The County has been awarded $1.3 million from the Government of Alberta through the Municipal Stimulus Program (MSP) for new infrastructure.

The G3 Resource Road paving project will be allocated $629,075 and $700,000 will go towards Range Road 11 pavement upgrades.

This funding is intended to assist the local area in recovering from economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in energy prices. The funding will also allow the County to support local jobs.

“I would like to thank Minister Allard of Municipal Affairs for funding these two projects,” said County of Wetaskiwin Reeve, Josh Bishop. “We realize the current fiscal pressure on the provincial government and are grateful for your support in these necessary upgrades.”

The G3 Resource Road was upgraded to a pre-pavement standard in 2020 which included upgrades to TWP RD 460 from RGE RD 242 to RGE RD 240 (3.12 km) and RGE RD 240 from TWP 460 to HWY 613 (3.30 km).

Replacements of Bridge Files 73122, 1323 and 72952 were also made. These upgrades were completed in October 2020 by the County.

The Municipal Stimulus funding of $629,075 will approximately cover 13 per cent of the cost of paving the G3 Resource Road from the G3 entrance to Hwy 613.

Work on the G3 Resource Road and Range Road 11 is expected to begin in the spring of 2021.

The maintenance and capital upgrades to Range Road 11 North of Highway 13 are jointly funded by the County of Wetaskiwin, the Summer Village of Norris Beach and the Summer Village of Crystal Springs.

The Municipal Stimulus Funding of $700,000 will cover approximately 34 per cent of the costs to upgrade, pave and replace Bridge File 7312 on Range Road 11.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

