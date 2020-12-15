File photo

File photo

County of Wetaskiwin awarded $1.3 Million in Municipal Stimulus Funding

This funding will go towards new infrastructure in the County.

The County has been awarded $1.3 million from the Government of Alberta through the Municipal Stimulus Program (MSP) for new infrastructure.

The G3 Resource Road paving project will be allocated $629,075 and $700,000 will go towards Range Road 11 pavement upgrades.

This funding is intended to assist the local area in recovering from economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in energy prices. The funding will also allow the County to support local jobs.

“I would like to thank Minister Allard of Municipal Affairs for funding these two projects,” said County of Wetaskiwin Reeve, Josh Bishop. “We realize the current fiscal pressure on the provincial government and are grateful for your support in these necessary upgrades.”

The G3 Resource Road was upgraded to a pre-pavement standard in 2020 which included upgrades to TWP RD 460 from RGE RD 242 to RGE RD 240 (3.12 km) and RGE RD 240 from TWP 460 to HWY 613 (3.30 km).

Replacements of Bridge Files 73122, 1323 and 72952 were also made. These upgrades were completed in October 2020 by the County.

The Municipal Stimulus funding of $629,075 will approximately cover 13 per cent of the cost of paving the G3 Resource Road from the G3 entrance to Hwy 613.

Work on the G3 Resource Road and Range Road 11 is expected to begin in the spring of 2021.

The maintenance and capital upgrades to Range Road 11 North of Highway 13 are jointly funded by the County of Wetaskiwin, the Summer Village of Norris Beach and the Summer Village of Crystal Springs.

The Municipal Stimulus Funding of $700,000 will cover approximately 34 per cent of the costs to upgrade, pave and replace Bridge File 7312 on Range Road 11.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Updated: First 3,900 doses of COVID vaccine have arrived in Alberta
Next story
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

Just Posted

COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 15 update) Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, accompanied by Premier Jason Kenney, gives an update on COVID-19 in Alberta. Photo by Government of Alberta
COVID-19 vaccine bringing hope to Albertans

The first doses of the vaccine were administered Tuesday

File Photo
UPDATE: Town of Sylvan Lake hopes to have water main break fixed by end of day Tuesday

Residents are asked to limit their water consumption while the break is being fixed

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library closed, but services continue

The library will be closed for the next four weeks, but programs and services are still available

Alberta is geared up for widespread vaccine delivery. Ultra-cold freezers have been installed at eight locations across the province and shipments of Pfizer vaccine will be arriving at those sites next week. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
Updated: First 3,900 doses of COVID vaccine have arrived in Alberta

Vaccination of health-care workers to begin this week

Braden Watts (back) and Hugh Danielson (right) demonstrate how the bull handle extension can benefit health care professions by not having to hunch over to push a patient. (Photo Submitted)
Central Alberta company secures exclusive Canadian rights for wheelchair extension

Raging Bull Medical Supplies is producing the extension which has many benefits for professionals

Ponoka RCMP seized brass knuckles, bear spray and knives seized from stolen truck last week. (File photo by Advocate Staff)
No ticket for driving together, says Alberta Solicitor General

Multiple people driving in the same vehicle is not considered a gathering

File photo
County of Wetaskiwin awarded $1.3 Million in Municipal Stimulus Funding

This funding will go towards new infrastructure in the County.

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Millet Fire Hall lit up on Dec. 12, 2020. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Millet Fire Hall’s “Light it Up for Liam” drive-by event a success

Over 150 drove by and $9,000 fundraised.

Theresa Grandmond receiving the 2020 Minister’s Seniors Service Award in the business category from MLA Rick Wilson- Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin. Submitted/ Theresa Grandmond.
Wetaskiwin business wins provincial award for their compassion during COVID-19

Ladybug Support Services Ltd. was recognized for their leadership and compassion during the pandemic

Finlay and Lachlan Hanton have a visit with gold medal Olympic hockey player-turned med student Hayley Wickenheiser, who was in Castor during part of November and December training in rural medicine under Dr. Noelle O’Riordan. photo submitted
Gold-medal winning med student learns under Castor’s Dr. O’Riordan

Hayley Wickenheiser was in Castor during part of November and December

Women get a coffee from a Dark Horse Coffee Automat in Toronto on Wednesday December 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Vending machine pizza and robotic coffee: Pandemic accelerates restaurant automation

Canadians become accustomed to social-distancing rules, automated food and drink kiosks are gaining appeal

A Canadian peacekeeper watches a group of Rwandan refugees in Kigali, Rwanda, in this August 1994 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
25 years after Rwanda, where is Canada on peacekeeping?

Today, Canada has around 40 peacekeepers in the field

Rev. Gerry Michalski at Soul Sanctuary, left, in Winnipeg is photographed with Julia and Kevin Garratt prior to their recording of their Blue Christmas service Saturday, December 12, 2020. The Garratts spent thirty years working in China on humanitarian and social projects until one day they were taken into custody and spent the following two years in a Chinese prison. Blue Christmas services are subdued, low key services for those struggling with grief during the holidays, and this year they’re being held online due to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘So much loss:’ Blue Christmas services go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

Islington United Church in Toronto held a 45-minute online Blue Christmas last Wednesday with 50 participants

Most Read