File photo File photo

File photo File photo

County of Wetaskiwin shoots down mandatory masking bylaw

County Council votes against implementing a County-wide mandatory masking bylaw.

Wetaskiwin County Council met on Dec. 8, 2020 for their regular Council General Meeting.

During the meeting they discussed current COVID-19 strategy for the County.

As of Dec. 6, 2020 the County of Wetaskiwin has 21 active COVID-19 cases and the City of Wetaskiwin has 71 active COVID-19 cases.

According to Maskwacis Health Services, Maskwacis has 158 active COVID-19 cases.

County Council has received numerous letters from County residents requesting that Council implement a mandatory masking bylaw across the County of Wetaskiwin. Given the continuously rising number of cases in the Wetaskiwin area, and the non-implementation of a mandatory province wide masking mandate by the provincial government in Jason Kenney’s Nov. 24, 2020 announcement, residents are calling on the County to implement masking.

Former Reeve and current Council member for Division 2, Terry Van de Kraats, brought forward the motion for a mandatory masking bylaw at the Council General meeting, stating his strong support for said bylaw to go through.

“No freedom is being taken away by asking someone to wear a mask,” said Councillor Van de Kraats. “We can do our small part by putting a mask bylaw in place.”

Councillor Kathy Rooyakkers, Division 6, spoke up against the creation of a mandatory masking bylaw.

“People are taking their own ownership,” she said. Rooyakkers says that she believes residents should be able to use their own judgment on wearing a mask.

Reeve Josh Bishop also spoke against having a mandatory masking bylaw citing that the County should follow the Government of Alberta’s lead and he doesn’t plan to make a decision that would conflict with the provincial government’s decision.

In regards to his decision to make a motion on a mandatory masking bylaw Councillor Van de Kraats said, “It’s just being responsible.”

Council voted on the motion brought forward by Councillor Van de Kraats and the motion was defeated 4-3.

Councillors Van de Kraats, Adair and Woitt voted in favour of a mandatory masking bylaw and Councillors Rooyakkers, Bishop, Seely and Krahn voted against it.

An additional motion was made for Council to draft a mandatory masking bylaw for Council to review at a later date dependent on the current COVID-19 status of the County of Wetaskiwin. The motion was carried.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada ‘must build back better’ for Indigenous people after COVID-19: Bellegarde
Next story
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

Just Posted

Alberta premier Jason Kenney imposed stricter measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by the Government of Alberta)
Kenney enacts stricter COVID-19 measures

New measures start Saturday at midnight

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

The Community Spirit Tree, located in Lions Park. (Photo Submitted)
Town of Sylvan Lake introduces a new holiday initiative: Community Spirit Tree

The Community Spirit Tree is located on the south corner of Lions Park

Those who participated in the 2019 Merry Christmas Bureau Skills Camp pose for a photo with the gifts they donated to the Christmas Bureau. This year the hockey camp is once again accepting donations, though the skills camp will be held at a later date. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp accepting toy donations in exchange for skills camp

The local organization is holding its second annual Merry Christmas Bureau Skills Camp this weekend

Bucs player Todd Lewis in the donation chair. (Submitted file photo)
Central Alberta Bucs vs. Red Deer Titans in ‘Winter Blood Fest’ challenge

Two teams face off to see which club can donate the most units of blood

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

File photo File photo
County of Wetaskiwin shoots down mandatory masking bylaw

County Council votes against implementing a County-wide mandatory masking bylaw.

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

(Black Press Media files)
Alberta’s top court dismisses appeal of Edmonton man convicted in road-rage attack

The woman was treated in hospital for two broken arms that required multiple surgeries

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

A vintage car carries dignitaries during the Calgary Stampede parade, Friday, July 4, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta ditches registration stickers on licence plates, moves to reflective ones

Four Canadian jurisdictions have already ditched stickers

The CF Snowbirds in action. (Black Press file photo)
Snowbirds set to return to the skies for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

Most Read