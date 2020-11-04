A memorial at the site of the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team stands at the intersection of highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale, Sask., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Lawyers for the Saskatchewan government are to be in court today to ask that the province be removed from a lawsuit over the crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

A memorial at the site of the fatal bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team stands at the intersection of highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale, Sask., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Lawyers for the Saskatchewan government are to be in court today to ask that the province be removed from a lawsuit over the crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Court hears about other claims: Hearing over Broncos lawsuit adjourned

Court heard there are 11 lawsuits in Saskatchewan and Alberta that involve the crash

A judge has delayed a hearing on a lawsuit stemming from the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash after lawyers for a proposed class action argued they should be involved.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured when the driver of a semi-truck blew through a stop sign and into the path of a bus carrying players and staff from the junior hockey team in April 2018.

Lawyers for the Saskatchewan government argued in court Wednesday that, because of the province’s no-fault insurance, it should be struck as a defendant from the lawsuit filed by families of four players and a former assistant coach who died in the crash.

The claim alleges the province failed to act on improving the rural intersection, despite a deadly crash at the same site years earlier. It also names Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the inexperienced truck driver who caused the crash, and the Calgary-based company that employed him.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Donald Layh adjourned the hearing until January, after lawyers with the proposed class action said they weren’t informed of the province’s application until recently.

“I take particular notice of the grief that those parents have gone through and to foreclose their opportunity to speak to or make a decision that affects their rights seems to me … would be a miscarriage of justice,” the judge said.

He said there’s hypersensitivity around the collision and what the Broncos families have experienced. The crash stands as a tragedy for the entire province, he added.

Court heard there are 11 lawsuits in Saskatchewan and Alberta that involve the crash.

Carol and Lyle Brons are listed as representative plaintiffs in the class action, which also names the Saskatchewan government. The couple’s 24-year-old daughter, Dayna Brons of Lake Lenore, Sask., was the team’s athletic therapist and was killed.

The website of Vancouver-based law firm Rice Harbut Elliott LLP says potential members in the class action could also include survivors of the crash, families who billeted hockey players and first responders.

Its lawyers told court Wednesday that a decision about whether the provincial government is struck from the one lawsuit affects other legal actions.

They suggested the issue be heard as part of the class action’s certification process.

Regina lawyer Kevin Mellor represents those involved in the lawsuit that was the subject of Wednesday’s hearing. They are the families of Adam Herold, 16, of Monmartre, Sask.; Jaxon Joseph, 20, of St. Albert, Alta.; Logan Hunter, 18, also of St. Albert; Jacob Leicht, 19, of Humboldt; and Mark Cross, 27, from Strasbourg, Sask.

They do not want to be part of the class action and have been waiting two years for their matter to be heard, Mellor said. Some of the other lawsuits were filed much later, he added.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” he said outside court.

“My clients are anxious to get this part of their life behind them.”

Mellor said his clients believe the government is responsible for not making sure there were proper sightlines at the rural intersection north of Tisdale, Sask., where the crash happened.

In a statement, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Highways said a safety review was done following the crash and workers installed rumble strips last fall.

Spokesman Doug Wakabayashi said power lines are to be relocated and trees removed next year.

READ MORE: Truck driver responsible for Humboldt Broncos crash seeks to stay in Canada

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Humboldt Broncos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 horses found dead on property: Alberta woman acquitted on animal cruelty charges
Next story
Town of Bashaw in legal dispute with homeowner over drainage

Just Posted

Sona, Steven Bedford’s dog, was deemed vicious and an enclosure had to be built oh the property for her to be outside. (Photo Courtesy of Steven Bedford’s Facebook)
Town of Sylvan Lake’s Animal Control Bylaw, communication under fire

“They have responded to my emails but they have not once answered my questions,” Steven Bedford says

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday afternoon the increasing active cases in the province are troubling . File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
COVID-19 active cases up for central zone

Province provides update

Cole Muir fights for control over the puck deep in Vipers territory in the home opener on Oct. 30. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall in season opener

The Wranglers lost the first two games of the season to the Red Deer Vipers

Remembrance Day this year is sure to be unlike any many of us are used to.
Sylvan Lake’s Remembrance Day service to be live streamed

The Sylvan Lake Legion is also hosting a poppy drive-thru on Nov. 7

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers unavailable Monday

Alberta to provide an update Tuesday afternoon

Election workers count absentee ballots into the early morning, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Milwaukee at a central counting facility. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
VIDEO: There’s no winner in the U.S. presidential race. That’s OK

The delay doesn’t signify a positive for one side or the other

Photo submitted
Town of Bashaw in legal dispute with homeowner over drainage

Lawn signs air grievances

Horse (Pixabay.com)
2 horses found dead on property: Alberta woman acquitted on animal cruelty charges

Patricia Moore still faces 27 charges under Alberta’s Animal Protection Act

TransAlta President & CEO Dawn Farrell speaks during at the company’s annual general meeting in Calgary on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
Hundreds of coal mining jobs to end as power company switches to natural gas

TransAlta confirmed last week it had closed a $400-million second tranche of a $750-million investment

Alberta Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney, left, walks with former interim leader Ric McIver at the Federal Building in Edmonton, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Alberta government has introduced legislation to bring in toll roads and bridges, but just for new projects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
Alberta government introduces legislation to levy tolls on new roads, bridges

Transportation Minister Ric McIver says the bill explicitly prohibits user fees on existing roads and bridges

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Coronation RCMP investigate fatal collision near Castor on Hwy. 36

The 73-year-old male driver of the truck from Edmonton was pronounced deceased on scene

The geospatial map on alberta.ca was reporting 22 active cases in Ponoka (East Ponoka County) on Nov. 4, 2020, when on the “Local geographic area” setting . (Image: alberta.ca)
Ponoka councils discuss confusion over COVID-19 case numbers

Town says mandatory mask bylaw would be ‘premature’ until numbers better understood

file photo
Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant: Large police presence in Millet

Heavy police presence was in Millet the evening of Nov. 3, 2020.

Most Read