Alberta's top court has heard the appeal of a man found guilty of trying to extort a businessman of $1 million and killing a random stranger. The Calgary Courts Centre on Monday, March 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Court hears appeal of Alberta man found guilty of murder, extortion

Alberta’s top court has heard the appeal of a man found guilty of trying to extort a businessman of $1 million and killing a random stranger.

Robert Hoefman, 60, wants the Court of Appeal to overturn his conviction of first-degree murder and extortion by a jury in Medicine Hat, Alta., in 2021.

Hoefman, who represented himself before the three-member Court of Appeal panel Friday, referred to himself in the third-person during his 42-minute argument and claimed that much of the evidence against him was obtained illegally.

“The charges that have been put on Mr. Hoefman were of the utmost serious charges. They have impacted his family’s life as well his own,” Hoefman said.

“You should not be allowed to lock up a person for the rest of his life based on nothing but false statements, fictitious photos, speculation, not following police protocol.”

Court heard that in 2017, after sending a number of letters to the business owner demanding the cash, Hoefman stabbed James Satre, 63, to death as a warning. There was no connection between the businessman and the victim.

During the trial, the Crown said he committed the murder to prove he meant business.

Police left a duffel bag full of cut-up paper at the secluded drop spot where Hoefman had demanded the cash be leftin one of his letters. The bag was moved, setting off a sensor that led to a number of photos being taken.

But Hoefman, appearing by video from prison, said that didn’t prove anything.

“The picture of a man with a walking stick just shows a man enjoying the outdoors, listening to the water running and the wildlife and that is not a crime,” he said.

But prosecutor Sarah Clive said the photos were clear.

“What we do have is uncontroverted evidence from the officers that the tracking device went off and simultaneously photographs were taken. Those photographs were of Mr. Hoefman,” she said.

“It was simply the starting point for the investigation. It was the catalyst that allowed the police to identify Mr. Hoefman. They did what they were supposed to do, which is follow the evidence.”

Clive said there was a lot of other evidence. Hoefman’s DNA was on some of the letters and on his prescription glasses that were found underneath the stabbing victim.

The Appeal Court panel reserved its decision.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Respite care staff to return to Calgary facility after helping at children’s hospital
Next story
House of Commons committee plans to take another look at updated Rogers-Shaw deal

Just Posted

The Strathcona Cup as shown on the tour website.
Scottish invasion of curlers coming to Sylvan Lake

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard (left) with Glen Carritt outside Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday shortly after assault and mischief charges laid after an alleged altercation during a Freedom Convoy rally in February 2022 were dropped by the Crown prosecutor. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Charges dropped against 2022 Freedom Convoy organizer

Burman University in Lacombe is switching to online delivery starting March 23 due to ongoing coronavirus. Photo contributed
Burman University offering new micro-credential programs

File photo
Town of Sylvan Lake seeking board/committee members