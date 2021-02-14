A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Court told Alberta commissioner should continue foreign funding of oil critics probe

Court hears that a man leading an inquiry into alleged anti-Alberta energy campaigns should continue his work

A court has been told that a man leading an inquiry into alleged foreign-funded anti-Alberta energy campaigns should be allowed to continue his work because accusations of bias are unfounded and his investigation is in the public interest.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner heard submissions from lawyers representing inquiry commissioner Steve Allan and a consortium of pro-industry interveners.

Allan, a Calgary forensic accountant, was tapped in July 2019 to lead an inquiry into what Premier Jason Kenney and his United Conservative government have long argued is a concerted effort bankrolled by deep-pocketed U.S. foundations to hamstring Alberta’s oil and gas industry.

Environmental charity Ecojustice is asking Horner to shut down the inquiry, in part because it contends there is a reasonable apprehension of bias.

Ecojustice lawyer Barry Robinson argued Thursday that Allan’s support for the election campaign of Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer shows he’s not independent. Robinson pointed to, among other things, a reception the commissioner held in his home for Schweitzer in March 2019.

Schweitzer would four months later, as justice minister in the newly elected UCP government, decry a “foreign-funded misinformation campaign” during a news conference during which he announced the inquiry, court heard.

On Friday, David Wachowich, a lawyer for Allan, was critical of Robinson’s “drive-by of Mr. Allan.”

He said Ecojustice is “cherry-picking” from Allan’s long and “laudable” engagement in various political and community causes.

He added that Allan’s support for Schweitzer was not inherently partisan, but was due to his belief that the candidate was the best hope to advance a flood-mitigation project for Calgary.

“He’s doing what he’s always done: to improve Calgary’s society and improve living conditions for Calgarians and Calgary businesses,” Wachowich said.

He said Allan’s decades of accounting experience make him well-suited to lead a review that’s investigative and inquisitorial — not one with a predetermined outcome, as Ecojustice contends.

“If anything suggests on its face that the terms of reference and this assignment are investigative or inquisitorial in nature, it is Mr. Allan’s name himself,” said Wachowich.

He repeatedly likened Allan to a ship captain whose course was charted by government to survey a coastline deemed in the public interest.

“Mr. Allan urges that this court allow his ship to continue to sail,” said Wachowich.

“He should be subject to the Queen’s justice only when he returns to home port with an account of his travels to the people.”

Robinson said in his rebuttal that everything in the metaphorical ship’s wake is tainted.

“Those waves have already hit the shore and cannot be remedied,” he said.

Also Friday, court heard from a lawyer representing 300 pro-industry Indigenous groups and oil and gas companies, as well as oilpatch entrepreneur and former “Dragon’s Den” star Brett Wilson.

“They are deeply affected by the health of Alberta’s oil and gas industry,” said Maureen Killoran as she argued that the purpose of the inquiry is proper.

Robinson on Thursday called the inquiry a “political gunfight” meant to intimidate those who disagree with the UCP government’s stand on energy development.

Killoran said the matters before the inquiry are clearly of public concern.

“The purpose of the inquiry, as stated by cabinet, is to understand the facts and advise government. Why is it so intimidating to the applicants?” she asked.

“If these allegations are incorrect, we need to know this, too.”

Horner said she expects to make a decision before Allan’s May 31 deadline to submit his report to the Alberta government. She is also reserving a decision on whether to grant Ecojustice’s request to bar the report’s release until she rules.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crude oil

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Samson Cree Nation creating restorative justice: ‘Pamihowin’
Next story
Five new deaths, 284 new COVID cases in Alberta

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
15 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 363 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta Health Services Logo
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)
One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Students protest the new Alberta government's expected changes to gay-straight alliance law outside Western Canada High School in Calgary on Friday, May 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Lacombe resident calls Red Deer Public’s vote against Pride Week frightening

William Langille is afraid the vote will have a ripple affect for students and teachers alike

Eckville EMS crew stop by the outdoor rink in Eckville to light up the space for those playing hockey after the sun set. The Eckville Recreation Board is planning to build a new rink which will be lit. (Photo Submitted)
Eckville Recreation Board fundraising for new outdoor multipurpose facility

The Recreation Board is currently holding a 50/50 raffle to fundraise for the project

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love. How much do you know about love and romance? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Crop
Five new deaths, 284 new COVID cases in Alberta

Red Deer has 394 active cases

An ambulance is shown in Edmonton, Alberta on Friday Feb. 28, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Judge grants interim injunction to Alberta government in EMS dispatch dispute

The judge called it a novel argument

A decommissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Court told Alberta commissioner should continue foreign funding of oil critics probe

Court hears that a man leading an inquiry into alleged anti-Alberta energy campaigns should continue his work

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

(File photo)
Samson Cree Nation creating restorative justice: ‘Pamihowin’

‘Indigenous people have practiced their own justice system for tens of thousands of years.’

Juliette was recently reunited with her family. (Photo from Facebook)
Lost central Alberta cat reunited with family after a year

Feral Cat Network Foundation of Alberta working to protect cats

County of Wetaskiwin Peace Officers Dan Rabel (left), Nick Sahl (centre) and Associated Ambulance Paramedic Shawn Moffitt (right) at the 2019 Free our Finest event. They are all part of the Wetaskiwin Free our Finest team participating in the Polar Plunge this year. Submitted/ Nick Sahl.
Wetaskiwin area first responders team up to Polar Plunge; fundraising for Special Olympics Alberta

This is the 10th Anniversary of the Polar Plunge and will be done virtually by the teams.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

Most Read