Cover up, it’s cold outside

Environment Canada issued a extreme cold warning this morning at 4:30 a.m.

It’s awfully cold out this morning, with the windchill sitting around -40C.

With that in mind, Environment Canada has issued am “extreme cold warning” for the region. The warning stretches from Stettler to Eckville.

The warning is expected to be in place for only the morning, as the weather forecast shows an expected daytime high of -14C.

While the warning is in place, it is important to make sure you are covered up when leaving the house.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” a statement from Environment Canada states.

With temperatures this cold, frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes when exposed to the cold air. This is especially true with the addition of windchill.

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when the temperature, windchill or combination of the two create an elevated risk of frost bite, hypothermia and other health risks.

These risks are increased for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

When it comes to pets, Environment Canada says it is just too cold to leave them outside.

“If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside,” the press release said.

The good news is, the extreme cold is not expected to last over the weekend, as it is expected to warm up as the day progresses.

