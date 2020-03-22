COVID-19: 10 cases confirmed in central zone, 3 of them in RedDeer

‘If you must go out, practice social distancing’

Thirty-three additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 259.

The total cases in central zone is now 10. That number on Saturday was six.

According to the government website, there are now three cases in the City of Red Deer: two in south west and a third in the east.

Previously one case was confirmed in the city.

On Saturday, one case was confirmed in Red Deer County – that number remains the same.

The website also confirms a case in Olds area.

The numbers are highest in the Calgary zone at 164, 60 in Edmonton zone, 18 in north zone and seven in the south zone.

Of these cases, 18 are hospitalized, seven have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU), and one patient has died.

The number of confirmed recovered cases remains at three. A longer-term process for determining timely reporting of recovered cases is underway.

It’s been a tough week for Albertans with constant reminders to practice social distancing, to wash you hands for at least 20 seconds and self-isolate immediately if you feel sick.

But these measures will help flatten the curve, officials have said, including Premier Jason Kenney.

Friday, the province saw its highest one-day jump with 49 cases in Alberta.

On Saturday, the province announced 31 new cases. One of these cases was confirmed in the Red Deer County and a second in Wetaskiwin County. A case in the City of Red Deer was confirmed earlier in the week.

Over the last week, case numbers have been trending upwards in the province, but so have the provincial measures.

On Sunday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, reminded Albertans on Twitter that now is not the time for social gatherings.

“And if you must go out, practice social distancing,” she said in a tweet.

Alberta has become a leader in testing for COVID-19, having the third highest testing rate in the world.

The government launched a series of aggressive public health measures in the past week to limit the spread of the virus, including restrictions on mass gatherings, prohibiting attendance and limiting visitation at many facilities and restricting capacity at restaurants and other food service locations.

Over the last week the government has launched a number of actions to contain the outbreak and provide Albertans the services they need, the province said in a release Sunday. These include: $60 million to help social services organizations respond to critical front-line services, $50 million for Albertans who must self-isolate and do not have another source of compensation, deferred collection of corporate income tax balances and instalment payments for Alberta businesses and employment standards code changes to provide job protection for Albertans who need to self-isolate.

Energy sector initiatives include: funding the industry levy for the Alberta Energy Regulator for a period of six months, achieving $113 million in industry relief and granting extensions for oil and gas tenures.

For more information, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.



