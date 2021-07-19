COVID-19: 5 million vaccine doses administered in Alberta

About 74 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and 59.7 per cent are fully immunized with two doses. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alberta reached a new milestone for its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

More than five million doses have now been administered across the province, the government announced Monday.

As of July 18, 5,056,062 doses have been administered through Alberta Health Services, community pharmacies, physician clinics and dedicated walk-in clinics.

Now, 74.8 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of vaccine and 59.7 per cent are fully immunized with two doses.

“Every dose of vaccine that’s administered increases our protection against COVID-19,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

“These vaccines are safe and save lives. I urge every Albertan to get both their doses. It will not only protect you and your family, but help our province stay open for good.”

The province identified 130 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend: 49 on Friday, 43 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday.

There are now 605 active cases in the province, to go along with the 229,885 recovered cases. The government also reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,316.

The City of Red Deer has 17 active COVID-19 cases, which is one less than Friday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website. There has been 5,731 recovered cases and 43 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Red Deer County and Lacombe County have three active cases each, the City of Lacombe and Town of Sylvan Lake have none, and Clearwater County has one.

Mountain View County has five active cases, Olds has two, Drumheller has three, the City of Camrose has one. There are no active cases in Kneehill County and Camrose County.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has five active cases. Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has one. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has zero.

Overall, Alberta’s Central zone has 47 active cases.

Provincially, 100 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, with 27 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Seven in the Central zone have been hospitalized, with no current ICU admissions.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said vaccines have proven to be the most effective method of protection against COVID-19.

“While COVID-19 cases are declining right now, this virus remains a serious public health concern. Every dose truly does makes a difference in reducing infection and spread of COVID-19,” said Hinshaw.



