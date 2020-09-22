The number of active cases in the City of Red Deer reached nine compared to previous day’s six. File photo

COVID-19: Active cases in central zone up Tuesday

Central zone active cases remains lowest of all zones

As of end of Monday, Alberta added 150 COVID-19 cases, the government confirmed Tuesday.

Two more people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of virus-deaths to 258.

Central zone’s cases went up to 24 from the previous day 20. The number of recovered cases in the zone reached 629, according to the latest data on Alberta government’s website. The virus-death toll in the zone remains at seven.

The City of Red Deer’s active cases went up at nine from the previous day six. To date, 98 people have recovered from the virus in the city.

There’s one active case each in Red Deer County, Town of Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County, the Town of Olds and the Town of Drumheller.

There are no active cases in the City of Lacombe, Wetaskiwin County, Clearwater County and County of Stettler.

The City of Wetaskiwin was at two active virus cases and County of Ponoka was at four.

The number of active cases in the Edmonton zone is the highest in the province at 820. The number of recovered cases reached 3,682.

The number of active cases in the Calgary zone was at 485 wutg 7,853 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the south and north zone are at 41 and 188 respectively; while recoveries are at 1,747 and 1,121.

Three Alberta schools – two in the City of Edmonton and one in Calgary are on the government’s watch list. According to government’s website, school outbreak declared with five or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in school are added to the watch list.


