COVID-19: Alberta confirms 32 virus cases and one death Monday

Central zone remains at three active cases

Alberta confirmed 32 COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 542 Monday from Sunday’s 534.

There were 32 people in hospitals across the province Monday with six in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in Alberta was at 7,736.

The government confirmed one COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the total number of virus-deaths to 153 in the province. The death was outside of the province’s central zone.

On Monday, the central zone was at three active cases, with 89 confirmed and 85 recovered. There has been one death in the local zone in the past.

The City of Red Deer remains at one active and 34 recovered cases.

There were zero active cases in Red Deer County, Clearwater County, Lacombe County, the Town of Sylvan Lake, the City of Lacombe, Ponoka County, the City of Wetaskiwin, County of Wetaskiwin and Stettler County Monday.

The Town of Drumheller was at one active case.

The number of recoveries in Alberta reached 7,041 Monday, up from Sunday’s 7,018.

The number of active cases in the Calgary zone was at 245, with Edmonton zone close behind at 236. The confirmed cases in the Calgary and Edmonton zone so far are 5,208 and 857; with recoveries at 4,851 and 607 respectively.

As of Monday there were 20 people in hospital in the Calgary zone with three in intensive care, while in Edmonton zone nine people were in hospital with two in intensive care. The total number of deaths in the Calgary zone were 112 and 14 in the Edmonton zone.

The number of confirmed cases in the south zone was at 1,288 with 21 active. The number of recoveries as of Monday in the zone were at 1,257. One person remains in hospital in this zone, which has reported 10 deaths.

The number of confirmed cases in the north zone was at 279 with 34 active. The number of recovered cases in this zone was at 229 Monday with two people in hospital – one of whom was in intensive care. The zone has reported 16 deaths so far.


Coronavirus

Most Read