COVID-19: Alberta confirms 80 cases Tuesday

COVID-19 case numbers for the City of Red Deer and some other central Alberta municipalities have gone up since Monday.

Alberta confirmed 80 COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday. That brings the number of active cases to 1,397 and provincial virus death toll to 187.

To date, the province has confirmed 10,470 cases and 8,886 recoveries.

The number of active cases in the central zone went down to 156 Tuesday from Monday’s 162. There are now 172 recoveries in the zone compared to 156 from the day before.

The number of people in hospitals in the local zone is at 21 down from Monday’s 22. To date, the zone has confirmed 329 COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases in the City of Red Deer has gone up to 10 Tuesday from Monday’s eight.

The number of active cases in the Town of Sylvan Lake was up at seven Tuesday from Monday’s five.

Red Deer County and Lacombe County are at eight active cases each – that’s an increase of two cases for the Red Deer County from Monday’s six.

On Monday, the chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, raised concern over the increasing number of active cases in the province.

“As we see in the case numbers, the curve is no longer flat in Alberta,” she had said.

“We all need to assess our own lives for where we are at risk of spreading or contracting the virus.”

The City of Lacombe is at one active; Ponoka County is at three active; the City of Wetaskiwin is at two active and Clearwater County is at three active – all unchanged since Monday.

Stettler County, the hardest hit in central Alberta, was at 27 active cases Tuesday – same as Monday.

There are no active cases in the County of Wetaskiwin, Mountain View County and Town of Olds.

Rocky View County was at 17 active and the City of Airdrie at 25 active on Tuesday.

Calgary zone has 710 active cases with 5,583 recovered, 19 people in hospital with one in intensive care. The zone has recorded 114 deaths to date.

Edmonton zone has 276 active cases with 1,260 recoveries, 25 people in hospital with six in intensive care. The zone has reported 39 deaths to date.

The south zone has 140 active cases with 1,460 recoveries, 15 people in hospital, with three in intensive care. The zone has had 16 deaths from the virus to date.

The north zone has 107 active cases, 391 recoveries, eight people in hospital, with two in intensive care. The zone has reported 17 virus-deaths to date.

As of Tuesday, there were 88 people in hospital with the virus in the province with 16 in intensive care.

Via its website, the province reported 28 unknown cases of the virus, with eight active and 20 recovered.



