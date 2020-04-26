COVID-19: Alberta confirms more than 200 additional cases Sunday, no new deaths reported

Alberta confirmed 247 new cases on April 26, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,480.

No deaths relating to the virus were confirmed Sunday.

The total deaths in the province remain at 73: 46 in the Calgary zone; 14 in the North zone; 10 in the Edmonton zone; two in the South zone; and one in the Central zone.

One death (outside of the central zone) was confirmed Saturday.

As of Sunday, the City of Red Deer has 34 COVID-19 cases: three active and 31 recovered.

In the City of Lacombe, there are two recovered cases.

Red Deer County has 12 cases: 11 recovered, one active.

Numbers in Lacombe County are three recovered cases. In Clearwater County there are two cases: one active and one recovered.

The province confirmed recovered cases number at 1,549 Sunday.

Cases have been identified in all zones across the province including 83 in the central zone.

There are 3,104 cases in the Calgary zone, 598 cases in the south zone, 479 cases in the Edmonton zone and 182 cases in the north zone

Of the total cases, 34 cases are in zones yet to be confirmed by the provincial government.

There are currently 83 people in hospital, 20 of whom have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

Officials say 460 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

To date, 435 cases have been confirmed at continuing care facilities, and 48 residents at these facilities have died.

There have been 125,310 people tested for COVID-19 and a total of 131,572 tests performed by the lab. In the last 24 hours, 4,407 tests have been completed.

