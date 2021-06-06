COVID-19: Alberta drops below 100 ICU admissions on Sunday

Alberta now has fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

As of Sunday, 360 people are hospitalized by COVID-19 in Alberta, with 96 of those individual in an intensive care unit. In the central zone, 38 are hospitalized – 10 of those individuals are in an ICU.

The province identified 231 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. There are now 4,884 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 222,062 recovered cases.

The City of Red Deer has dropped to 180 active cases, which is 22 fewer than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 46 active cases, Lacombe County has 25, the City of Lacombe has 25, Sylvan Lake has 19, Mountain View County has 14, Olds has six, Clearwater County has 56 and Stettler County has eight.

The City of Camrose has seven active cases, Camrose County has four, Kneehill County has eight, while Drumheller and Starland County have none.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 70 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 19 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 22 active.

Overall, the central zone has 632 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,997, the Edmonton zone has 1,315, the north zone has 677 and the south zone has 263.



