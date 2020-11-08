COVID-19: Alberta reports 727 virus cases Sunday

Alberta government confirmed 727 COVID-19 cases Sunday along with six additional virus-deaths.

“While new cases are lower than yesterday, 727 cases is still concerning,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter.

On Saturday, the government had confirmed 919 new cases — the biggest single day rise in the province.

“This is a critical juncture, but we have a say in what the future holds. This week, let’s all go the extra mile to be careful, protect our loved ones & limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Due to technical issues the data released Saturday was preliminary and could change.

“This data is preliminary as we’re still working hard to solve the technical issues in our reporting system,” said Hinshaw. “I’ll provide a detailed update tomorrow, including hospitalizations by zone. Teams have been working all weekend to solve the problem & I appreciate your patience.”

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney expanded a 15-person limit on social gatherings, which now applies to every community on the government’s watch list. Previously, the new restriction only applies to City of Calgary and Edmonton.

The updated list features community with 50 cases or more per 100,000 people and includes Red Deer, Ponoka County, City of Camrose and Kneehill County.

The next update is expected Monday.