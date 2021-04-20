COVID-19: B.C. announces signage along Alberta border to discourage non-essential travel

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)

As health officials look to curb the now-dubbed third wave of COVID-19, residents along the Alberta-B.C. border will soon notice messaging intending to clamp down on non-essential interprovincial travel.

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Monday that police will begin conducting roadside “audits” to make sure residents are not travelling outside their local health region, as early as Friday.

Signs will also be placed at the provincial border crossings to notify people that B.C. is encouraging essential travel only.

It’s a move that tourism operators are supporting, agreeing to refuse bookings from out-of-region customers until after the May long weekend, in line with when restrictions on indoor dining, worship and gym services are expected to expire.

“We require serious measures if we’re going to get to the May long weekend and salvage our summer,” Horgan said.

