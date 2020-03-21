COVID-19 case confirmed in Red Deer County

Government of Alberta confirms 31 new cases in province

Red Deer County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Government of Alberta announced 31 new cases at its daily press conference Saturday afternoon – there are now 226 total cases in the province.

Four new cases were confirmed in the Central Zone, including one in Red Deer County and another in Wetaskiwin County, according to the government’s website.

There are now six confirmed cases in the Central Zone, including one previously confirmed in the City of Red Deer.

Of the 31 new cases, 16 may be community transmission, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Marcia Johnson revealed during the press conference.

The government hasn’t received an updated number of recovered cases.

There have been 11 hospitalizations, six ICU admissions and one death as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

More to come.