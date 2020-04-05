COVID-19 case reported at supermarket in Wetaskiwin

Sobeys will not release names to protect employees

Sobeys is reporting COVID-19 cases at the company’s stores, and at least one case has so far been confirmed in its store in Wetaskiwin.

The company website shows an employee in Wetaskiwin’s Safeway (on 56 St.) tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was March 20. The update was posted April 2.

“Out of an abundance of caution, with each case that is reported, we will deep clean and sanitize the store location,” the website states.

“Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation.”

To protect its employees, the company will not release any names of those tested positive.

The website also notes a pharmacy employee who was tested positive in Calgary’s Safeway at 8120 Beddington Blvd., NW. The last day the employee worked was March 25.

Some other cases listed on the website are in Quebec, B.C., Ontario.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were eight cases in Wetaskiwin County.

Coronavirus

