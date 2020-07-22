COVID-19 cases continue to rise in central zone

153 active cases in the zone, 133 new active cases across the province

There are now 1,251 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Tuesday’s update. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Alberta dropped slightly Wednesday across the province.

There are 133 new cases in Alberta, bringing the number of active cases to 1,251, according to the Alberta government’s website.

Tuesday, there were 141 new active cases, and Monday, there were 131 new reports. Two more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll in the province to 174.

The central zone experienced another spike, as there are 153 active cases as of Wednesday, up from 145 on Tuesday. There are 34 people in hospital and six in ICU.

In Red Deer, there remains 12 active cases, with 39 recovered cases.

The County of Stettler is still one of the hardest hit in the region, with 20 active cases and only five recoveries. In Starland County, there are 16 active cases and Kneehill County has 11. The County of Paintearth is also up to 11 active cases.

Lacombe County now has nine active cases, while Ponoka County has seven. Sylvan Lake now has four active cases and Wetaskiwin sits at three active cases.

The City of Camrose has seven active cases and Camrose County has four. Drumheller remains at three active cases. Mountain View County now has just two active cases and Olds has one.

The City of Lacombe and the County of Wetaskiwin still have no active cases.

The Calgary zone now accounts for almost 60 per cent of the cases in the province, with 635 active, 18 people in hospital and one in the ICU.

The Edmonton zone has 236 cases, with 29 people in hospital and seven in the ICU. The south zone sits at 135 active cases, with 10 in hospital and two in the ICU.

There are also six active cases of unknown origin. To date, the province has completed 604,465 COVID-19 tests. In total, 102 people across the province are in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 18 are in ICU.

Coronavirus