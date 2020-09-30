There are 1,582 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Wednesday. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 cases in Alberta up by 153 Wednesday

Central zone sits at 19 active cases

There were 153 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday.

The province reported a slight increase in the number of active cases, up 11 to 1,582.

There have been 16,213 recoveries from the virus, while 64 people are in hospital and 13 patients remain in the ICU.

So far, 267 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Cases in the central zone dropped slightly, down to 19 after 21 were reported in the region Tuesday. There are 643 recovered cases in the central zone, with no one in hospital or the ICU.

The City of Red Deer now has six active cases, while Red Deer County has three.

Lacombe, Lacombe County, the County of Wetaskiwin, Drumheller, County of Paintearth and Olds each have one active case.

In Didsbury, there are now eight active cases of the virus. Ponoka County has five active cases.

Calgary and Edmonton remain hard hit by the virus. In the Edmonton zone, there are 832 active cases, and in the Calgary area, there are 585.

The Calgary zone leads the province in recovered cases with 8,199, while Edmonton has 4,280.

There are seven schools on the watch list, all of which are in Calgary and Edmonton.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Financial aid for workers hurt by COVID-19 gets unanimous support in Commons
Next story
Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases in Alberta up by 153 Wednesday

Central zone sits at 19 active cases

Sylvan Lake family says they are ‘blessed’ to have found their home in Central Alberta

Onsy and Rosemary Tawadrous immigrated to Canada in 2011 and made their home in Sylvan Lake

160 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta on Tuesday

Province now has 1,571 active cases

Town of Sylvan Lake chooses projects for Municipal Stimulus Program

Municipal Stimulus Program is for “shovel-ready” infrastructure and part of Alberta’s Recovery Plan

Town of Sylvan Lake introducing strategies to reduce pressure of taxes in upcoming budget

The Town is in the early phases of planning the 2021 Budget, want to maintain current service levels

No safe mask option for bearded members, RCMP says, but force is exploring solutions

RCMP says respirator not mandatory in all front-line situations, but sometimes needed to reduce risk

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Albertans the speediest behind wheel, according to national dangerous driving survey

Finder.com looks into dangerous and reckless driving habits across the country

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Leduc Man still missing, RCMP concerned for his well being

31-year-old Ryan Mcleod has been missing since Sept. 10, 2020.

Tractor fire east of Ponoka doused

Flames extinguished with foam additive

Wetaskiwin restaurant asks City for help with excessive property damage caused by continuous loiterers

Employees say that they are scared for themselves and their customers.

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Most Read