COVID-19 cases in Alberta up by 153 Wednesday

There are 1,582 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Wednesday. (Image courtesy CDC)

There were 153 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday.

The province reported a slight increase in the number of active cases, up 11 to 1,582.

There have been 16,213 recoveries from the virus, while 64 people are in hospital and 13 patients remain in the ICU.

So far, 267 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Cases in the central zone dropped slightly, down to 19 after 21 were reported in the region Tuesday. There are 643 recovered cases in the central zone, with no one in hospital or the ICU.

The City of Red Deer now has six active cases, while Red Deer County has three.

Lacombe, Lacombe County, the County of Wetaskiwin, Drumheller, County of Paintearth and Olds each have one active case.

In Didsbury, there are now eight active cases of the virus. Ponoka County has five active cases.

Calgary and Edmonton remain hard hit by the virus. In the Edmonton zone, there are 832 active cases, and in the Calgary area, there are 585.

The Calgary zone leads the province in recovered cases with 8,199, while Edmonton has 4,280.

There are seven schools on the watch list, all of which are in Calgary and Edmonton.

