COVID-19 cases increase by 122 in Alberta

Central zone has 19 active cases

The province announced 122 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

According to the government’s website, there are now 1,558 active cases of the virus in Alberta, with 16,527 recovered cases.

Currently, 64 people are in hospital across the province, 15 in the ICU and 272 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The central zone did not experience an increase in cases Friday, with 19 active cases of the virus being reported and nobody in the hospital or ICU.

Red Deer still sits at five active cases, with 105 recoveries.

Ponoka County has four active cases and Red Deer County has three. The County of Wetaskiwin, Lacombe County, Olds, Drumheller and County of Paintearth each have one active case. Lacombe has two active cases.

Wetaskiwin, Sylvan Lake and Innisfail have no active cases.

Calgary and Edmonton are still the hardest hit regions by COVID-19.

The Edmonton zone has 835 active cases, with 4,477 recovered, 22 people in hospital and seven in the ICU.

In the Calgary zone, there are 568 active cases, with 8,277 recovered. Thirty people are in hospital and six are in the ICU.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
Next story
Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases increase by 122 in Alberta

Central zone has 19 active cases

Benalto Community Garden looking for support in Scotts Canada contest

Winners of the contest will get $2,500 to be put towards sustainable gardens and green spaces

Hinshaw urges Albertans to get flu shot to aid in fight against COVID-19

173 additional cases of COVID-19

Leslieville man wins $100,000 EXTRA prize

Brad Fraser got his winning ticket at Forhan’s Pharmacy in Eckville

Sylvan Lake offering Community Helpers training to aide in suicide prevention

Chelsey Lambert says talking about mental health and suicide is the best way to help bring awareness

‘Small number of kooks:’ Alberta premier condemns apparent racist rally in Edmonton

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu has also condemned the demonstration

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Pandemic concerns: Teachers worried about their health, quality of education

Teachers are feeling stressed about becoming sick, unable to adapt to the new hybrid teaching system

Feds top up relief fund with $600M to help small, medium businesses

Money has also gone to startup companies that need investment to stay afloat

Wetaskiwin City Council passes temporary COVID-19 face coverings bylaw

Face coverings will only become mandatory when the City reaches 15 active COVID-19 cases.

Hinshaw encourages Albertans to celebrate Halloween

The holiday is safer than most indoor gatherings, she said

Leduc RCMP respond to road rage incident where vehicle pointed firearm at other motorist

Vehicle involved in road rage incident located and three charged.

Most Read