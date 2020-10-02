COVID-19 cases increase by 122 in Alberta

The province announced 122 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

According to the government’s website, there are now 1,558 active cases of the virus in Alberta, with 16,527 recovered cases.

Currently, 64 people are in hospital across the province, 15 in the ICU and 272 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The central zone did not experience an increase in cases Friday, with 19 active cases of the virus being reported and nobody in the hospital or ICU.

Red Deer still sits at five active cases, with 105 recoveries.

Ponoka County has four active cases and Red Deer County has three. The County of Wetaskiwin, Lacombe County, Olds, Drumheller and County of Paintearth each have one active case. Lacombe has two active cases.

Wetaskiwin, Sylvan Lake and Innisfail have no active cases.

Calgary and Edmonton are still the hardest hit regions by COVID-19.

The Edmonton zone has 835 active cases, with 4,477 recovered, 22 people in hospital and seven in the ICU.

In the Calgary zone, there are 568 active cases, with 8,277 recovered. Thirty people are in hospital and six are in the ICU.

