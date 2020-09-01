COVID-19 cases increase by 164 on Tuesday

As most children across central Alberta returned to school Tuesday, COVID-19 cases were on the rise again.

The province announced an increase of 164 cases over the past 24 hours, after 426 were announced over three days on the weekend.

The case increase Tuesday brings the active case total to 1,398 in Alberta, with 12,427 recovered cases.

Fifty people remain in hospital, with 10 in the ICU. There were two additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 241 in the province.

Most of the cases in the province are in the Calgary and Edmonton zone, with the central region reporting 27 active cases. In comparison, Calgary has 626 active cases and Edmonton is at 542 active cases.

Red Deer still has seven active cases, with Red Deer County sitting at two active cases. Lacombe County has two active cases, while Lacombe and Sylvan Lake each have one.

Both Wetaskiwin and the County of Wetaskiwin have two active cases. Olds, Camrose County and Drumheller all have one active case. Rimbey, Ponoka, Stettler, Sundre and Three Hills have no active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has completed 976,423 tests.

Coronavirus