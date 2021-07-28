Red Deer at 15 active COVID-19 cases

The province reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. (Advocate file photo)

Red Deer is up to 15 active cases of COVID-19 as cases across the province rise.

The province reported 194 new cases of the virus Wednesday with active cases jumping up to 1,334 from Tuesday’s 1,173.

There are 84 people in hospital, with 18 in the ICU. There have been 2,325 COVID-19 deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Alberta also identified 123 new variant of concern cases, bringing the total number of active variant cases to 941.

In the Central zone, there are 73 active cases of the virus, with five people in hospital and none in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Lacombe has 13 active cases, Red Deer County has seven and Lacombe County sits at five.

Olds and Clearwater County each have three active cases, while Sylvan Lake and Drumheller each have one. Mountain View County sits at four active, Camrose County has three and Kneehill County has two active.

On the local geographic setting, Wetaskiwin, including Maswacis has three active cases. Ponoka, including parts of East Ponoka has one active and Rimbey, with parts of Lacombe County and West Ponoka County also has one active case of COVID-19.