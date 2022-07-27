COVID-19 cases rising slightly

1,717 new cases in week ending July 25, compared with 1,691 the previous week

Another 1,717 COVID-19 cases were identified and 13 new virus-related deaths were reported in Alberta over the past week.

The number of cases is up from 1,691 a week earlier, when 20 new deaths were recorded. There have now been 4,665 deaths connected to COVID.

The provincial government released the July 19-25 COVID numbers Wednesday, showing there are currently 649 hospitalizations — up 90 from a week earlier — in Alberta. There are 26 people in intensive care, three more than a week ago.

The seven-day average positivity rate has also climbed to 23.3 per cent.

In Central Zone, there are 61 in hospital but none in ICU.

Fifty-one new cases — up 14 from a week earlier — were identified in the City of Red Deer over the seven-day period ending this past Monday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Over that same time period, 17 cases — up 12 — were identified in Red Deer County, Mountain View County recorded 10, Sylvan Lake had four, Clearwater County seven, two were identified in Stettler County and six were reported in Olds.

The City of Camrose added 11 new cases, Kneehill County added three, Drumheller added six and Camrose County added three.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, had 13 new cases over the past seven days, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and park of Lacombe County, had two and Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, had two.

As of July 11, nearly 9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta. Of Alberta’s population aged 12 and older, 90.7 per cent have received at least one dose and 87.2 per cent have received two doses.