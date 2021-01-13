COVID-19 cases trending in the right direction, says Hinshaw

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 23 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta reported an additional 875 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported the new numbers in her daily briefing Wednesday and said cases are trending in the right direction.

Hinshaw added the province had completed close to 16,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours and reported a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent. She noted 820 people are in hospital, including 127 in the ICU.

“We are seeing some positive numbers, the reduction in our positivity rate is encouraging and the reduction in new daily cases is also encouraging,” she said.

“As we’re looking forward and considering what measures we might be able to ease at some point, the actions that Albertans take once those measures are eased will determine our future.”

Hinshaw also announced 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,345. One new death was a male in his 80s, linked to an outbreak at Seasons Camrose. Another death was in Red Deer on Jan. 12, a woman in her 80s.

“Men and women whose passing leaves a hole in the lives of those who cared about him. I extend my sympathy to each person who is walking through grief right now, no matter the cause,” Hinshaw said.

The Central zone now sits at 1,394 active cases of the virus, with 20 people in hospital, including six in the ICU.

Red Deer is down to 216 active cases of COVID-19 and has 1,417 recovered.

Red Deer County has 44 active cases of the virus and Lacombe County sits at 29 active. Lacombe has 34 active, Sylvan Lake has 28 and Olds has 28 active.

Mountain View County has 22 active cases of COVID-19, Kneehill County has 11 active and Clearwater County has 63 active.

Camrose has 54 active cases and Camrose County 11 active. Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin and the County of Wetaskiwin have 582 combined active cases of the virus.