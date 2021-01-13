Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 23 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 23 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

COVID-19 cases trending in the right direction, says Hinshaw

875 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Alberta reported an additional 875 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported the new numbers in her daily briefing Wednesday and said cases are trending in the right direction.

Hinshaw added the province had completed close to 16,000 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours and reported a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent. She noted 820 people are in hospital, including 127 in the ICU.

“We are seeing some positive numbers, the reduction in our positivity rate is encouraging and the reduction in new daily cases is also encouraging,” she said.

“As we’re looking forward and considering what measures we might be able to ease at some point, the actions that Albertans take once those measures are eased will determine our future.”

Hinshaw also announced 23 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,345. One new death was a male in his 80s, linked to an outbreak at Seasons Camrose. Another death was in Red Deer on Jan. 12, a woman in her 80s.

“Men and women whose passing leaves a hole in the lives of those who cared about him. I extend my sympathy to each person who is walking through grief right now, no matter the cause,” Hinshaw said.

The Central zone now sits at 1,394 active cases of the virus, with 20 people in hospital, including six in the ICU.

Red Deer is down to 216 active cases of COVID-19 and has 1,417 recovered.

Red Deer County has 44 active cases of the virus and Lacombe County sits at 29 active. Lacombe has 34 active, Sylvan Lake has 28 and Olds has 28 active.

Mountain View County has 22 active cases of COVID-19, Kneehill County has 11 active and Clearwater County has 63 active.

Camrose has 54 active cases and Camrose County 11 active. Ponoka County, Wetaskiwin and the County of Wetaskiwin have 582 combined active cases of the virus.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s outgoing military commander sounds alarm over threat of xenophobia
Next story
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 23 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVID-19 cases trending in the right direction, says Hinshaw

875 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for parts of central Alberta on Jan. 13, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Wind warning issued for central Alberta

Environment Canada said strong northwesterly winds will develop in the morning and weaken in the evening

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municpal Library now offering curbside pick-up

The library is currently closed to the public, following public health orders

A total of 16,300 lab tests Thursday showed an eight per cent positivity rate for Alberta, the chief medical officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter on Friday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
5 new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone– 38 deaths provincially a new daily record for Alberta

Two of the most recent deaths were in Red Deer, two in Camrose

Advocate file photo
Health restrictions delay guilty plea in case of Sylvan Lake man accused of killing wife

Satnam Sandhu now expected to plead guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 23

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

Dr. Glen Burton, an anesthetist at the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre, demonstrates new operating room lights, which were funded by donations to the Rocky Mountain and Area Health Services Foundation. (Photo contributed)
Central Alberta hospital gets operating room upgrades

Equipment and lighting improvements

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40K to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on June 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Medical examiner testifies woman suffered horrific injury at Edmonton hotel

Cindy Gladue was found dead in a hotel bathtub

Most Read