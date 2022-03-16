COVID-19 cases up but hospitalization numbers down

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta continued to creep upward on Wednesday although hospitalization numbers are falling.

There were 593 new COVID cases reported on Wednesday, up from 459 on Tuesday and 447 reported Monday.

There were 989 people in hospital for COVID, including 70 in intensive care — down 40 per cent from when the province began easing restrictions, said Health Minister Jason Copping.

“It will take time for hospitalizations to get down to the level before the fifth wave but this is promising news for the health system,” said Copping.

Four more deaths were reported on Wednesday. After examining all deaths, Alberta has now revised its death count to 4,013, which is 12 fewer than the previous high.

There were 6,449 active COVID-19 cases — down from 6,878 a week ago — in Alberta, according to confirmed lab testing results.

In the Central zone, there were 928 active COVID cases, with 125 people in hospital and eight in intensive care. There have been a total of 509 deaths — down three from previous reporting — in the zone. Two of those deaths removed from the last were in Red Deer, reducing the city’s pandemic toll to 97.

Active COVID cases in Red Deer have fallen by 11 from a day earlier to 287, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website Wednesday.

Stettler County had 20 active cases, Clearwater County has 64, Mountain View County had 25, Red Deer County had 66, the City of Lacombe had 38, Lacombe County had 21, Olds had 21 and Sylvan Lake had 30.

Wetaskiwin, including Maskwacis, had 74 active cases, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, had nine and Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and part of Lacombe County, had six.

The City of Camrose had 40, Kneehill County had 10, Camrose County has 10 and Drumheller had eight.



