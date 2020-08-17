COVID-19: Central zone active cases at 85 – up four since Friday

Province provides COVID-19 numbers Monday

The Alberta government reported 359 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update Monday afternoon.

Of those, 177 cases were reported Friday, 86 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday.

The province now has 1,132 active cases of the virus – up from Friday’s 1,036.

The government also reported three more deaths over the weekend, bringing the total to 224 – up from Friday’s total at 221.

The central zone has 85 active cases and 470 recovered. On Friday’s those numbers were 81 and 459 respectively.

The government’s geospatial map which provides the number of cases by municipalities across the province wasn’t updated Monday.

The numbers same as Friday showed: City of Red Deer at 10 active cases.

The Town of Sylvan Lake, Olds, Ponoka, Wetaskiwin and Wetaskiwin County are reporting no active cases.

Lacombe County, Red Deer County, Beaver County and Flagstaff County each have three active cases.

The City of Lacombe, the Town of Camrose, Mountain View County and Starland County all have one active case each.

Wainwright still has 44 active cases, while County of Stettler was at six active.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
