COVID-19: Central zone active cases down 50 per cent Wednesday; one more death

Just 40 in the region, down from 87 Tuesday

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose by 82 Wednesday.

That brings the active number of cases to 1,107. To date, 12,501 cases have been confirmed in Alberta, according the government’s website.

Across the province, there have been 11,167 recoveries from the virus, while 48 people remain in hospital and 12 are in the ICU.

Two additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 227. One of those deaths is in the central zone, brining the death toll to seven.

In the central zone, there are 40 active cases, down significantly from Tuesday’s 87. In total, 517 people have recovered in the region, while four people are in hospital.

Red Deer sits at 11 active cases of COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s 14. To date, 62 people have recovered in the city.

Lacombe County and the County of Stettler each have five active cases. The City of Lacombe, Camrose and Red Deer County each have one active case.

Kneehill County and Mountain View County both have two cases. Tofield and Viking have nine cases combined, while Drumheller has three cases.

Wektaskiwin, the County of Wetaskiwin, Sylvan Lake, Olds and Ponoka County have no active cases.

The Edmonton zone continues to be hard hit by the virus, with more than half of the province’s active cases, at 631. They also have 22 cases in hospital and seven in the ICU.

The Calgary zone sits at 294 cases, with 6,544 recovered cases. Ten people are in hospital in the region and one is in the ICU.

South zone has 33 active cases with three people in hospital and one in intensive care.

In the north zone, there are 103 active cases with nine people in hospital and three in intensive care.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus