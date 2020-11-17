Courtesy photo

COVID-19: Central zone active cases slightly down Tuesday

Some central Alberta communities under enhanced status

Central zone active cases trended slightly downwards Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta confirmed 773 COVID-19 cases Tuesday and five virus deaths. The number of active cases went up to 10,068 compared to 10,031 Monday afternoon.

The province’s virus death-toll sits at 432.

There are 268 people in hospital with the virus across the province with 57 in intensive care.

Central zone active cases went down to 441 Tuesday from the previous 447. However, the number of people in hospital went up one to four people. No one in the zone is in ICU.

Ten people have died in central zone to date with 1,575 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,124 recoveries.

The City of Red Deer’s active cases also went down slightly to 105 from 116 on previous day.

According to the government’s geospatial mapping on the local geographic area setting, 45 of those cases are in Red Deer north, 50 are in Red Deer east and 10 are in southwest Red Deer (Gaetz Avenue).

In that same setting, east Ponoka County had 24 active cases Tuesday and Rimbey (West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County) had three. Wetaskiwin County (Maskwacis) is reporting 115 active cases.

In the municipality setting, Red Deer County had 13 active cases of COVID-19, Kneehill County had seven, Mountain View County had 13 and Lacombe County had 11.

The Town of Sylvan Lake had eight active cases and Olds had three active cases. Clearwater County sits at six active cases.

The City of Lacombe had 19 active cases, while the City of Wetaskiwin had 38.

County of Stettler sat at one ative case Tuesday, 11 for Camrose County and 28 active in the City of Camrose.

The City of Red Deer, Lacombe County, City of Lacombe, County of Wetaskiwin, City of Wetaskiwin, Camrose County, the City of Camrose, Mountain View County are under an enhanced watch by the province indicating the communities have a rate of more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, said now is not the time for parties on Twitter on Tuesday.

“If you are in a community under enhanced status, it is imperative that you not have unnecessary visits from those who do not live with you.

“For those not in enhanced areas, remember smaller is better when it comes to gatherings.”

She encourages Albertans to re-double efforts for the next two weeks: stay home when sick, regularly wash hands and maintain distance from those outside your household.

The government encourages to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces.

On Monday, the City of Red Deer gave initial approval to a mandatory indoor mask bylaw within the city limits. The bylaw will return for a possible third reading at next Monday’s council meeting.

About 64 schools across Alberta are under province’s watch status and another 106 have an outbreak status (two to four cases). The outbreak status applies to Red Deer’s Holy Family School and Wetaskiwin Composite High School in City of Wetaskiwin in central Alberta.

On Tuesday, Calgary zone had 4,208 active cases, 4,138 for Edmonton zone, 548 for south zone and 645 for north zone.


Coronavirus

