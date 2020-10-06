Central zone has 26 active cases according to latest numbers on Alberta government’s website. Photo by The Canadian Press

COVID-19: Central zone active cases slightly up Tuesday

Ponoka County at most active cases in central Alberta

Two hundred and seventy six active cases were confirmed Tuesday by the Alberta government.

The cases were up to date as of end of day Monday.

That’s a high number for the third day in a row: 263 on Saturday and 218 on Sunday.

The number of active cases confirmed for Friday was 97 – the government had announced Monday in a weekend roundup.

The government confirmed one additional death Tuesday bringing the total number of virus-deaths to 281. The death was in Calgary zone.

Central zone’s active cases went up slightly Tuesday at 26, from the day before: 22.

Active cases in the City of Red Deer on the other hand went down slightly at three from previous day’s four. To date, 108 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city.

The City of Lacombe was at three active cases Tuesday, two in Lacombe County, one in the Town of Sylvan Lake, five in Ponoka County, one in County of Wetaskiwin, two in County of Stettler, one in Town of Olds and two in Mountain View County.

There were no active cases in Red Deer County, Clearwater County, City of Wetaskiwin, Camrose County, Kneehill County and Starland County.

The number of recoveries in the central zone reached 656 Tuesday up from previous day’s 655. One person with the virus in the zone remains in hospital. The death toll remains steady at seven.

The number of active cases shot up in the Edmonton zone once again Tuesday to 1,063, from Monday’s 982. The zone has seen 4,740 recoveries to date and 5,886 confirmed cases. Eighty-three people have died in the zone to date.

The number of active cases in the Calgary zone was at 645 Tuesday with confirmed cases to date at 9,223 and recoveries at 8,448. To date, 130 people have died in the zone. Thirty two people remain in hospital in the Calgary zone with seven in intensive care.

The north zone had the third highest active cases in the province Tuesday at 99. To date, the zone has had 1,489 confirmed cases and 1,355 recoveries. Thirty-five people have died in the zone to date. Twenty-three people remain in hospital in the zone with five in intensive care.

South zone had 61 active cases Tuesday with 1,882 confirmed cases and 1,795 recoveries. The zone has reported twenty six deaths to date.

In total, sixty-one Albertans are in hospital with the virus with thirteen in intensive care.


