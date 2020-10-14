COVID-19: Central zone at 108 active cases

A test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Two additional COVID-19 cases are being investigated by authorities at Hunting Hills High School in Red Deer. File photo

The Alberta government confirmed 243 COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Edmonton zone on Wednesday. The provincial virus-death toll is at 287.

For the second day in a row, City of Red Deer’s active case numbers jumped up. On Wednesday, the city had 27 active cases up from previous day’s 22.

Central zone was down one active case Wednesday at 108 from previous day’s 109. The number of recoveries reached 674 in the local zone with hospitalization number steady at three and no one in the intensive care unit.

The number of virus-deaths in central zone remains at seven.

To date, the local zone has confirmed 789 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Red Deer County was at five active, Lacombe County at seven, the Town of Sylvan Lake at two, City of Wetaskiwin at two, Mountain View County at eight, Town of Olds at two and County of Stettler at eight.

Ponoka County still remains on province’s watch list with 32 active cases down from previous day’s 36.

There are no active cases in Clearwater County, Camrose County and County of Wetaskiwin.

Alberta’s active cases jumped up Wednesday at 2,689, up 74 from previous day’s 2,615.

Public Health staff are investigating two additional cases of COVID-19 at Hunting Hills High school in Red Deer.

These cases are in addition to the one that parents were notified about on Oct 8.

Hunting Hills High School is the third school in Red Deer to report a confirmed COVID-19 case – Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School and Escuela Vista Grande each had a case in September.

Red Deer Public School Division says Hunting Hills staff have contacted parents and guardians of students, as well as any staff and visitors who may have been in close contact with these cases.

In the Thursday’s COVID-19 case, Alberta Health Services had advised the school that the individual was not infectious while at school, and consequently, students and staff in the classes of the infected person were not required to isolate.

Edmonton zone continues to have the highest number of active cases compared to other regions at 1,473 on Wednesday. To date, the zone has confirmed 7,008 cases.

Calgary zone’s active cases reached 791 on Wednesday up slightly from previous day’s 754. To date, the zone has recorded 9,751 cases.

South zone was at 177 active and north at 124. To date, both zones have confirmed 2,018 and 1,580 cases of the virus respectively.

