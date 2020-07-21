COVID-19: Central zone at 145 active cases

Alberta confirmed 141 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The City of Red Deer had 12 active cases Tuesday, an increase of one from Monday.

In the central zone Monday, there were 131 active cases. On Tuesday that number went up to 145, with 29 people in hospital and five in intensive care. There are 102 recovered cases in the local zone. To date, there have been 248 confirmed cases in the central zone.

Twenty-nine people are also in hospital in Edmonton zone with seven of those in intensive care. The zone has 233 active cases with 1,156 recovered.

In central Alberta, Town of Sylvan Lake is at three active cases, Lacombe County and Ponoka County at eight each, Red Deer County at six, Mountain View County at two, County of Stettler at 20 and City of Wetaskiwin at three active cases.

City of Lacombe, County of Wetaskiwin and Clearwater County have no active cases.

