COVID-19: Central zone at four active

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Monday, the province of Alberta confirmed 130 COVID-19 cases. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Alberta confirmed 130 COVID-19 cases Monday, including three in the City of Red Deer – an increase of one since Friday.

The numbers shared Monday on the province’s website also included figures from the weekend. Of the 130 cases, 29 were confirmed on Friday (after the daily numbers briefing), 52 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.

There were no deaths reported Monday. The province’s virus death toll remains at 155. The number of active cases was at 607 Monday, up from Friday’s 572. The total number of confirmed cases in the province reached 8,389.

On Friday, there were three active cases in the central zone: two in Red Deer and a third in Beaver County. On Monday, there were four active cases in the local zone – with three in the city and a fourth in Beaver County.

To date there have been 93 confirmed cases in the central zone with 88 recovered and one death reported in the past.

There are no active cases around the City of Red Deer, in the Town of Sylvan Lake, the City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Lacombe County, Clearwater County, Ponoka County and in County of Stettler.

There are 57 people in hospitals across the province with six in intensive care. Recovery number reached 7,627 from the virus in Alberta Monday.

The Calgary zone has the most confirmed cases at 5,440, of which 228 were active Monday. The number of recoveries in this zone is at 5,100. There were 20 people in hospital in this zone, with three in intensive care. The zone has had 112 COVID-19 deaths.

Edmonton zone had 228 active cases Monday. The zone has had 1,128 confirmed cases, 879 recoveries and 15 deaths. There were 30 people in hospital in this zone Monday, with three in intensive care.

The south zone has confirmed 1,373 total virus cases to date, of which 84 were active Monday. The number of recoveries in this zone is at 1,278, with 11 virus deaths.

The north zone has confirmed 338 COVID-19 cases, of which 53 were active Monday. There are 269 recoveries in this zone, with four people in hospital. The zone has reported 16 virus deaths.

The number of tests conducted to date in the province reached 487,915 on Monday, an increase of 17,106 from Friday’s 442,253.

Coronavirus