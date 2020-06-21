COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases Sunday

Number of hospitalizations down in Alberta

Alberta confirmed 31 COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 534.

There have been 7,704 confirmed cases in the province, while the number of recoveries reached 7,018 as of Sunday.

Central zone had three active cases, with 89 confirmed and 85 recovered and one death in the past.

The City of Red Deer has one active and 34 recovered cases.

There were zero active cases in Red Deer County, Clearwater County, Lacombe County, the Town of Sylvan Lake, the City of Lacombe, Ponoka County, the City of Wetaskiwin, County of Wetaskiwin and Stettler County.

The Town of Drumheller is at one active case.

No additional deaths were reported in the province Sunday, with 152 virus deaths confirmed to date.

The number of hospitalizations in the province reduced to 33 Sunday, from Saturday’s 39. The number of people in intensive care increased by one to seven Sunday from Saturday’s six.

There are no cases in the hospital in the province’s central zone.

The Calgary zone had 5,186 confirmed cases with 235 active and 4,840 recovered. Twenty people were in hospital with three in intensive care Sunday. The zone has had 111 COVID-19 deaths.

The Edmonton zone has confirmed 846 COVID cases with 238 active and 594 recovered. There were nine people in hospital Sunday with three in intensive care. The zone has reported 14 virus deaths.

South zone has confirmed 1,288 cases with 20 active and 1,258 recovered. On Sunday there was one person in hospital in this zone and 10 virus deaths.

North zone had 34 active cases Sunday of the 279 confirmed. There are 229 recoveries in this zone, with three people in hospital and one in intensive care. The zone has reported 16 COVID-19 deaths.



