COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases

City of Red Deer has one active case

Alberta government confirmed 39 cases Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases reached 7,996, an increase of 39 from Saturday, but the total number of active cases remained the same as Saturday at 520.

The number of recovered cases reached 7,322 Sunday.

There are three active cases in the central zone, which is an increase of one since Saturday. There have been 91 confirmed cases in this zone to date with 87 recoveries and one death in the past.

One of the active cases is in the City of Red Deer (same as Saturday) and two in Beaver County.

Forty three people are in the hospitals across the province with the virus, of which eight are in intensive care. None of those in the hospital are in the central zone.

No virus-deaths were reported Sunday. The death total remains at 154.

Calgary zone has the bulk of the cases with 5,299 confirmed and 216 active. There have been 4,971 recoveries in this zone with currently 21 in hospitals and five in intensive care.

The south zone reached 1,302 confirmed cases wih 25 active. There are 1,267 recoveries in this zone and 10 deaths.

Edmonton zone has confirmed 984 cases with 242 active and 727 recovered. There are 16 people in the hospital in this zone with two in intensive care. The zone has reported 15 virus-deaths.

The north zone has 306 confirmed cases to date with 33 active cases, 257 recoveries, six people currently in hospital, of which one remains in intensive care. The zone has confirmed 16 COVID-19 deaths.

Coronavirus

