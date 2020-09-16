COVID-19: Central zone cases down to 32 Wednesday

No active cases in some central Alberta communities

City of Red Deer was at eight active cases Wednesday. File photo

Central zone and City of Red Deer’s COVID-19 active case numbers have gone down two days in a row.

Alberta confirmed 171 COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Central zone cases went down to 32, from previous day’s 36 – that’s the lowest number of cases in all zones in Alberta. The local zone now has 610 virus recoveries.

No one with the virus is in the hospital in the local zone.

No virus-deaths were reported by the government Wednesday, just like Tuesday. The provincial death toll holds steady at 254.

To date, the central zone has had seven deaths.

There were eight active cases in the City of Red Deer Wednesday – down one from the previous day. To date, 95 people have recovered in the city.

The Town of Sylvan Lake was at one active Wednesday afternoon, Lacombe County was at three, Ponoka County at two, the City of Wetaskiwin at three and Mountain View County at one.

There are zero active cases in some central Alberta municipalities: City of Lacombe, County of Stettler, Wetaskiwin County, Red Deer County, Clearwater County and the Town of Olds.

The Town of Drumheller had one active case Wednesday.

Calgary zone had 507 active cases Wednesday afternoon with 7,615 recoveries.

Edmonton zone had the highest active cases at 710 with 3,366 recoveries.

South zone has 34 active cases with 1,728 recovered while the north zone had 207 active cases with 1,028 recoveries.



