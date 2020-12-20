New mother Madeleine Shaw shares a moment with her son George Shaw-Macdonald while at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

New mother Madeleine Shaw shares a moment with her son George Shaw-Macdonald while at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

COVID-19 fears spark increased interest in home births, midwives say

One thing still unclear is whether Canada will experience a baby boom or baby bust due to COVID-19

Fear of contracting COVID-19 in hospitals or doctors’ offices has prompted some moms-to-be to choose to take on midwives and have their babies at home, midwifery groups say.

A recent survey and reports from midwifery practices indicate that a pronounced uptick in women interested in home births began as the pandemic took hold in the spring.

One of them was Madeleine Shaw, of Victoria, who was 34 weeks pregnant in March and on track to have her baby in hospital with a doctor assisting. However, the prospect of contracting COVID-19 prompted a relatively last-minute switch to a home birth.

“Birth and certainly your first time is already something riddled with unknowns and anxieties for lots of people, and to put a pandemic on top of it was the icing on the cake,” Shaw said. “It’s scary now but it was really frightening then, because we knew so little at the time.”

Shaw, it appears, was not alone in her concerns.

In a survey of its members last month, the Midwives Association of B.C. found 89 per cent of those responding reported more women asking about the home birth option between March and November compared to inquiries made before that period.

Almost 40 per cent described the increased interest in homebirths as moderate or large.

In Ontario, a similar pattern emerged, said Jasmin Tecson, president of the Ontario Association of Midwives. Reports from across the province indicate more interest in both midwifery services and having babies in a non-hospital setting, she said.

“We have noticed a distinct increase in people choosing home or birth centre instead of hospital,” said Tecson, who has a midwifery practice in Toronto. “Practices on average, anecdotally, are reporting a planned (non-hospital birth) rate that’s roughly double.”

There’s little doubt, she said, the uptick has been related to COVID-19 fears, and the spike has been noted in the newly pregnant as well as among later-stage pregnancies.

Shaw, now 34, said another concern was that she would end up with little support in hospital given anti-pandemic limits on visitors and attendants. Having her baby, George, at home allowed her husband, doula, and midwives to be on hand for what turned out to be an “ideal” birth in late April, she said.

READ MORE: Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 who gave birth while in coma finally meets her newborn son

Women choosing the midwife route are also keen to access pre- and postnatal care without having to venture out to doctors’ offices or hospitals for routine checkups and assessments, Tecson said. New moms are particularly reluctant to venture out in to the “bigger COVID-19 world” with a newborn, she said.

“The perception from the public is that if you don’t have to go out into the world, especially with a brand new baby, they’d clearly rather not.”

Shaw, a director with the provincial public service, agreed, saying it was a huge bonus to have midwives come to her home both before and after George was born.

One thing still unclear is whether Canada will experience a baby boom or baby bust due to COVID-19. Shoppers Drug Mart said sales of home pregnancy test kits have risen but refused to provide details.

From her vantage, point, Tecson said pregnancy rates themselves have not changed much.

“A lot of people thought there would be a lot of COVID-related pregnancies because of people snuggling up at home due to lockdown,” she said. “We haven’t seen that.”

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported Saturday
Next story
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Just Posted

Photo by Andrea Swainson
Sounds of the Season: Together in Song

A virtual Christmas Concert by local performers presented by Sylvan Lake News

More than 400 COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Wednesday, according to multiple reports. (File photo)
1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths reported Saturday

AHS central zone has 1,450 active cases

Alberta reported an additional 1,413 cases of COVID-19 Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories
First Red Deer COVID-19 death linked to Points West Living outbreak

Women in her 90s died on Dec. 16

The Hultink family (pictured) are lifelong Lacombe residents and try to give back to the community whenever they can. The oldest son Tyler (right) has been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour and is currently recovering from surgery. (Photo contributed)
Lacombe gives back to family of 13-year-old with serious brain tumour

The Hultink family’s world was changed last week when their oldest son was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour

Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
‘This is a heartbreaking figure’ Hinshaw reports Alberta’s highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

Central zone added 127 new cases and sits at 1,462 active cases

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

Cindy Savage
Brightening up the Christmas season through the gift of flowers in Stettler

‘The community is full of very generous, kind-hearted people who really have a lot of empathy for what is going on.’

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Rimbey RCMP investigate fatal collision

A 26-year-old man from Ottawa was pronounced deceased at the scene

The charred remains of Terry Bearden’s rural property near Rimbey. (Photo submitted)
Rural-Rimbey property owner offers $5k award for arson info

Retirement dreams up in flames in a matter of minutes

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

Most Read